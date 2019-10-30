REPORT: Al-Baghdadi’s DIRTY UNDERWEAR, Stolen By A Kurdish Spy, Gave Him Away

The Central Intelligence Agency was able to positively pinpoint Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s location, a Syrian Democratic Forces official claimed Monday, thanks to an enterprising Kurdish spy who stole the terror leader’s soiled underwear.

Fox News reports that, in a debriefing held just days after the United States’ most wanted terrorist blew himself up in a daring raid by U.S. Special Forces, Kurdish forces revealed that they were instrumental in tracking and keeping tabs on al-Baghdadi, even though the terror leader moved frequently and was due to depart his Idlib, Syria, safehouse any day.

Kurdish intelligence gatherers managed to follow al-Baghdadi to the compound several weeks ago but, apparently, ran into trouble figuring out precisely how to prove to the CIA, which was also watching al-Baghdadi, that they had their sights on him without giving away details of their operation. So one enterprising Kurdish spy came up with an idea: steal his undies.

3 – Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself. — بولات جان Polat Can (@PolatCanRojava) October 28, 2019

“Before al-Baghdadi could move, a Kurdish undercover operative was able to reach him and retrieve the self-styled ‘Caliph’s’ underwear,” according to Fox News. “Through a DNA test, he said they were able to confirm ‘100%’ that the person of interest was al-Baghdadi.” – READ MORE