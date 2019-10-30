Gov. Newsom’s Sanctuary California: Two Illegal Aliens Charged with Murder of Sheriff’s Deputy

Two illegal aliens have been charged in connection with the murder of El Dorado County, California, Sheriff’s Deputy 37-year-old Brian Ishmael, a law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, a 20-year-old illegal alien, and Ramiro Bravo Morales, a 22-year-old illegal alien, are two of three men who were arrested last week in connection with the murder of Ishmael in the sanctuary state of California.

On October 23, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Christopher Gary Ross called sheriff’s deputies to his house in Somerset, California after claiming thieves had stolen his marijuana.

Ishmael and a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to Ross’s call. After meeting Ross at the residence, Ishmael and the other deputy were allegedly shot at by Vasquez-Orozco and Morales.

While the San Joaquin County deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, Ishmael was hit in the chest and foot and he ultimately died. Members of the SWAT Team surrounded the property to take the two illegal aliens into custody.

Ross was also arrested after police said he failed to disclose that he had a business relationship with the two illegal aliens. – READ MORE