VIDEO: Sanders promotes socialism — in front of empty store shelves

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stood in front of empty shelves at Detroit’s Brightmoor Food Pantry on Sunday, alongside comrade Rep. Rashida Tlaib, to talk about socialism.

The odd location was part of Tlaib’s so-called “Corporate Greed” tour of the city on the same day her predecessor – former Rep. John Conyers, the longest serving black man in Congress when he “retired” last year – passed away at his home in the Motor City at age 90, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “My understanding, interestingly enough, is that that mission was accomplished with information supplied by the Kurds, and as we know Trump has turned his back and betrayed the Kurds.” pic.twitter.com/Wr88UGamZo — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2019

“Here in this campaign, we hear the word socialism a lot,” Sanders said. “Well, what this is a perfect (example) of is socialism for billionaires, massive amounts of subsidies and tax breaks.

"But for children, there's not enough money for a decent education and for poor people, there's not an ability to get clean drinking water," he said in front of the barren shelves.