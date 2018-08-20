Report: 46 People Shot in Chicago Since Friday Night

At least 46 people were shot in Chicago — two of which were killed — since Friday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shootings add to another weekend of violence in the Windy City, which has been ravaged by gun violence in 2018.

On Saturday, three people were shot during a back-to-school peace picnic held at a playground in the city.

The violence reportedly began after a group of men showed up to the event and started fighting.

The Sun-Times also reported that a 3-year-old boy was shot in the left shin Friday night on the city’s South Side.– READ MORE

