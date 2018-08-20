    True Pundit

    Report: 46 People Shot in Chicago Since Friday Night

    At least 46 people were shot in Chicago — two of which were killed — since Friday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

    The shootings add to another weekend of violence in the Windy City, which has been ravaged by gun violence in 2018.

    On Saturday, three people were shot during a back-to-school peace picnic held at a playground in the city.

    The violence reportedly began after a group of men showed up to the event and started fighting.

    The Sun-Times also reported that a 3-year-old boy was shot in the left shin Friday night on the city’s South Side.READ MORE

    At least 46 people were shot in Chicago -- two of which were killed -- since Friday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

