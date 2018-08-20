Trump set to roll back restrictions on coal-burning power plants

The Trump administration is escalating an effort to revive the flagging U.S. coal industry with a planned move next week to replace restrictive Obama-era climate policies with new rules designed to help coal-burning plants run harder and stay open longer.

The proposed new rules, which the Environmental Protection Agency plans is expected to release within days, would be the latest in a series of reversals of policies the Obama administration adopted to slow climate change. It would replace the agency’s so-called Clean Power Plan for the electricity business with regulations that cede power to states, and could ultimately lead to more heat-trapping gases going into the atmosphere even as it sets parameters to boost efficiency at coal-fired power plants.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to support coal, an industry beset by a shrinking customer base, competition, falling prices and bankruptcies; the plan may be his administration’s most ambitious effort yet to kill regulations on coal’s behalf.

And yet plummeting costs of cleaner fuels including natural gas, wind and solar in recent years have driven consumers and power companies away from coal so dramatically, they may blunt the proposal’s ultimate effect. – READ MORE

“The truth of the matter is that there aren’t very many coal miners left anyways, and we can find other things for them to do,” Bloomberg said.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and possible 2020 presidential candidate attacked the 53,000 Americans who are employed by the coal industry during a recent discussion at the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.

Americans for Tax Reform obtained video of Bloomberg telling Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, that “we should tax the poor,” and saying, “We can find other things for” coal miners to do other than mine coal. – READ MORE