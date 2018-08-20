WATCH: 3 Year Old Son of Two Boston Police Officers Shows Exactly The Right Way To Participate In The National Anthem

While the nation’s eyes have been on who isn’t participating in the national anthem, two Boston police officers have been raising their son to sing with pride during NFL games.

Garrett, a son of two members of the Boston Police Department, knew every word of the anthem and belted them out with his hand over his heart.

Watch as Little Garrett, the son of two Boston Police Officers, sings along with Officer Kim Tavares to the National Anthem! Little Garrett may have what it takes for a call to back up in Cop-Pool Karaoke! pic.twitter.com/WblD8Zr77C — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 17, 2018

Everyone around the little man couldn’t get enough Garrett’s adorable singing. As Garrett wrapped up the last few words of the song, he got a pat on the back and a “good job, bud.” – READ MORE

ESPN says it will no longer broadcast pre-game ceremonies when it hosts “Monday Night Football” this NFL season, essentially depriving players who kneel in protest of the airtime they crave.

The network, owned by Disney, has been hemorrhaging viewers and a steep decline in fans tuning out of NFL games in order to avoid players’ protests hasn’t helped. Initially, the sports-driven network tried to double down on its commitment to openly discussing the political purpose behind player protests, but, it seems, they’re now reconsidering their network-wide commitment to promoting “social justice.”

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro told an Axios reporter late Friday.

“Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not,” he continued. “We have communicated that back to the league. They have not asked but as a courtesy and good partners, we have let them know what our plans are.” – READ MORE