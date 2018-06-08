Report: 1 in 5 Federal Inmates Born Outside US

More than one out of every five federal prisoners is foreign-born, according to a joint report from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security released on Thursday.

There were a total of 183,058 prisoners in Bureau of Prisons custody as of Dec. 31, 2017, according to the government’s quarterly assessment, which is mandated by President Donald Trump’s January 2017 executive order on immigration enforcement.

Of those, 38,132 — or 21 percent — were known or suspected aliens. Nearly two-thirds of that foreign-born prison population did not have lawful immigration status, the DOJ/DHS report stated.

There were another 19,688 known or suspected aliens held in pretrial detention by the U.S. Marshals Service, bringing the total number of alien prisoners in the federal system to 57,820.

Of that total, 42,284 people had been confirmed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be aliens, while the other 15,536 were still under investigation to determine their country of origin.

The alien incarceration report shows the costs illegal immigration imposes on the U.S. criminal justice system, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement accompanying the release of the report. – READ MORE

