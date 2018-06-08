George Soros exposed as secret owner of Triple Crown hopeful Justify

George Soros likes horse racing? Apparently so:

There’s a secretive owner of Justify, the horse expected to win the Triple Crown: George Soros. His stake hasn’t previously been reported. https://t.co/s6rYf0xSXW — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2018

From the New York Times: WinStar Farm, one of North America’s leading thoroughbred racing and breeding operations, owns 60 percent of Justify’s breeding rights. China Horse Club owns 25 percent. A third group, a secretive entity that holds the remaining 15 percent, will remain out of the spotlight because it vigorously avoids any public attention. It is a company controlled by top employees of the billionaire investor George Soros. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1