George Soros exposed as secret owner of Triple Crown hopeful Justify

George Soros likes horse racing? Apparently so:

From the New York Times: WinStar Farm, one of North America’s leading thoroughbred racing and breeding operations, owns 60 percent of Justify’s breeding rights. China Horse Club owns 25 percent. A third group, a secretive entity that holds the remaining 15 percent, will remain out of the spotlight because it vigorously avoids any public attention. It is a company controlled by top employees of the billionaire investor George Soros. READ MORE

