Politics World
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accidentally Dings Jeff Flake with Trump Tweet
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mistakenly retweeted President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.
The president tweeted Thursday morning, “How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn’t have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again? Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!”
Abe responded to the tweet, “I too look forward to having fruitful talks with my great friend President @realdDonaldTrump as always.”
The Hill reported that Abe’s tweet was deleted 20 minutes later, and the prime minister instead retweeted Trump, who wrote: “Looking forward to seeing my friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan at noon. Will be discussing North Korea and Trade.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
'How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn't have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again?'