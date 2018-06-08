Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accidentally Dings Jeff Flake with Trump Tweet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mistakenly retweeted President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

The president tweeted Thursday morning, “How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn’t have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again? Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!”

Abe responded to the tweet, “I too look forward to having fruitful talks with my great friend President @realdDonaldTrump as always.”

The Hill reported that Abe’s tweet was deleted 20 minutes later, and the prime minister instead retweeted Trump, who wrote: “Looking forward to seeing my friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan at noon. Will be discussing North Korea and Trade.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1