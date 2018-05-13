Caitlyn Jenner In Britain: Trump Set Transgenders ‘Back 20 Years’

Caitlyn Jenner, the man formerly known as Bruce, spoke before Britain’s House of Commons this week to give the annual Channel 4 diversity lecture.

In a plea to British officials, the former Olympian, who supported Donald Trump’s bid for President, urged the U.K. “not to go down the same road” regarding transgenders, alleging that the Trump administration set trans people “back 20 years” because he won’t allow them in the military or to urinate in a public school bathroom that doesn’t correspond to their biological sex.

After being introduced by Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon, Jenner praised London for being the “most culturally diverse city in the world.”

“When I came out the first year was very good, everything was going along great and then all of a sudden I became this person of privilege,” he said. “I didn’t ‘get it’ when it came to the trans community, we have a very marginalized community and I didn’t get it and I got so much of this for so long.” – READ MORE

