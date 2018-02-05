True Pundit

Politics

Rep. Ted Lieu: GOP ‘cowards’ who ‘enable’ Trump on Nunes memo worse than ‘true believers’

Posted on
A Democratic lawmaker said Republican lawmakers who don’t actively criticize President Trump over the Nunes memo are worse than the deplorable “true believers.”

In a tweet Sunday afternoon responding to prominent “#NeverTrump” neoconservative Bill Kristol, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu of California said Mr. Trump is trying “to smear our institutions.”

But he also said Republican conspiracy theorists are preferable to “cowards” who don’t hold those beliefs — presumably including Mr. Kristol. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE

The declassified memo released Friday by House Republicans that alleges intelligence abuse during the 2016 presidential campaign “raises serious concerns” about the integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“I’ve had a chance to see the memo and our administration believes the memo raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions that were made at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Pence told a TV station in Pittsburgh on Friday. “We’re going to continue to work with Congress to practice transparency, to get all this information out before the American people.”

Pence’s vow for transparency is in line with committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who suggested more information on the investigation will be declassified by President Trump, then made public. – READ MORE

