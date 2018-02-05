Durbin: If Trump Uses the Memo to Fire Rosenstein or Mueller, It Could ‘Precipitate a Constitutional Crisis’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Dick Durbin says if President Trump uses the Nunes memo to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller, it could “precipitate a constitutional crisis” #CNNSOTUhttps://t.co/4iv3qPlFR4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 4, 2018

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said if President Donald Trump used the FISA memo to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller, it could “precipitate a constitutional crisis.” – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to subpoena the “texts and messages” of House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and other members of Congress, according to legal analyst Greg Jarrett.

I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation and retaliation. -Greg Jarrett – READ MORE

President Donald Trump brushed aside a question over whether he still had confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday, telling reporters to “figure that one out.”

The remark came on the heels of Trump’s latest verbal attack on the Department of Justice and the FBI, with the president accusing them of politicizing their probes in an early morning tweet.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” the president said. “Rank & File are great people!” – READ MORE