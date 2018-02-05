NYC School Cancels Father-Daughter Dance to Comply With New Gender Guidelines

A Staten Island elementary school cancelled its traditional father-daughter dance because of the Department of Education’s (DOE) new gender guidelines.

PS 65 had the event scheduled for Friday, February 9, until the school’s parent-teacher association realized it would not comply with the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines, which went into effect in March 2017.

The school’s PTA will reschedule a dance for kids and caregivers of any gender on March 2, according to the DOE.

“Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.” – READ MORE

The union that represents Los Angeles public school teachers will co-sponsor a rally next month with Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, and other groups that have been organizing students against the district’s police force.

Titled “Making Black Lives Matter in Schools,” the demonstration on February 24 will feature a live performance by Common, a multi-faceted entertainer who has been using his musical talent to promote radical reforms to California’s criminal justice system.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) recently posted the details on its website, tucked away in next month’s calendar of upcoming events. The union speaks for upwards of 33,000 employees, most of whom are responsible for educating the more than 640,000 students enrolled in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

A flyer encourages students to gather on the south quadrangle at Los Angeles Trade Technical College to “join the next round of our fight to end random searches and criminalization,” while calling for “community schools funding.” The bottom of the announcement reads, “We have nothing to lose but our chains,” a quote often recited by Black Lives Matter activists to honor Assata Shakur, who was part of a revolutionary extremist group called the Black Liberation Army. Among the FBI’s “Most Wanted,” Shakur escaped from prison in 1979 while serving a life sentence for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper. She is living in communist Cuba under political asylum. – READ MORE