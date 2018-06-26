True Pundit

Rep. Steve Scalise BLASTS Rep. Maxine Waters For Encouraging Political Division

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was seriously wounded a year ago in a politically motivated mass shooting at a Congressional baseball team practice, had choice words for California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, who encouraged a crowd, Sunday, to discriminate against and harass political opponents.

The quiet, political force prevails, Scalise tweeted, “Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect:”

“Whip Scalise knows firsthand the dangerous consequences that can result from making political differences personal and vitriolic,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine, told the news outlet. “We are lucky to live in a country where we have the right to freely debate our differences civilly. Harassment is never an acceptable method of disagreement.”  – READ MORE

