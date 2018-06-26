North Korea’s anti-US souvenirs, posters reportedly disappearing in wake of Trump-Kim summit

North Korea, which has routinely blasted the U.S. in its government propaganda, appears to be taking a lighter tone in messaging that has emerged in the wake of this month’s historic summit between President Trump and dictator Kim Jong Un.

“North Korea, for decades, has had the virulent anti-U.S. propaganda,” Gordon Chang, a North Korea analyst, told “‘Fox & Friends First” on Monday. “It’s all stopped.”

“They’re always very popular, not very subtle, and, as of now, have all been removed,” Simon Cockerell, the general manager at Koryo Tours, told Reuters.

Another tour manager told the news organization that “they’ve shifted the focus from anti-Americanism to improving agriculture, sports and boosting the local economy.

“It’s not just at the DMZ, all the anti-American posters I usually see around Kim Il Sung Square and at shops [in Pyongyang], they’ve all just gone,” said Rowan Beard of Young Pioneer Tours. “In five years working in North Korea, I’ve never seen them completely disappear before.” – READ MORE

