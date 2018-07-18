Rep. Steve King Wants Names, Notes of FBI’s Clinton Interviewers

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) said he wants names and more information Monday related from the officials who decided not to charge Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server to conduct official U.S. diplomatic business while she was secretary of state.

“I think we’re a long ways from where we need to go with this,” King told reporters Monday. “What I want to see are — I want to see the names of everyone who interviewed Hillary Clinton on July 2, 2016. I want to see their notes.

“I want to consider bringing each of them forward to testify what happened inside that room and then see if their notes and her testimony matches up to the 302 document that in the end was the basis that [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok briefed James Comey.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey decided not to recommend the filing of charges against Clinton because, in his judgment, her actions represented “extreme carelessness” but not the “gross negligence” described in federal law as a criminally prosecutable offense. – READ MORE

