Ratings Catastrophe: Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America’ Attracts 327K Viewers

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? Tanked In The Ratings On Showtime Sunday Night, Attracting Only 327,000 Viewers, Which Landed It In 70th Place For The Day.

With all that free hype, the flood of free publicity generated by the feckless controversy surrounding Hollywood once again — yawn — targeting people on the right for ridicule, this is a humiliating crash landing for Cohen, a left-wing performer who has not produced a success in over a decade.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment outlet, Who Is America?fell way below a similarly-hyped Showtime offering, 2017’s reboot of Twin Peaks, which attracted 506,000 viewers for its premiere.

Roger Friedman reports that at 10 p.m., Cohen was “trounced” by a show called Mexico Life “that did five or six times the business. (1.9 million viewers). Something called On the Case with PZ on Discovery had 1.5 million.”

Cohen even lost to CNN, which has been cratering in the ratings. The far-left anti-Trump channel doubled Cohen with 764,000 viewers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1