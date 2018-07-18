Planet Fitness Bans Woman For Refusing To Share Locker Room With Transgender Man

The gym that prides itself on being woke to the point of designating workout areas as “Judgement Free” zones has banned a woman for refusing to use a women’s locker room also occupied by a transgender man.

According to LifeSiteNews, Liberty Counsel “has taken on the case of a Florida woman, ‘Mrs. H.,’who alleges that Planet Fitness discriminated against her after she objected to the presence of a man — Jordan ‘Ivy’ Rice — in the women’s locker room.”

The woman had her membership terminated after expressing her desire not to get naked in the locker room alongside a man presenting himself as a woman. In a letter sent to the Planet Fitness CEO by Liberty Counsel, the man had a reputation for making women uncomfortable in the locker room.

“This is not the only incident with Mr. Rice known to Planet Fitness,” said the letter. “Another woman reported that he exposed his naked body to her in the women’s locker room at this location. In another instance, he was involved in an argument with another woman over use of the tanning room. Misogynist, anti-woman harassment should have no place in Planet Fitness locations, and violates Florida law.” – READ MORE

