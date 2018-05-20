True Pundit

Rep Speier: Dems Willing to Trade DACA for Trump Wall — We Can Tear It Down in a ‘Couple of Years’ (VIDEO)

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Democrats would trade funding for President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border for passing a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) bill because the “useless wall” can be torn down. READ MORE

