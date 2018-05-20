Politics TV
Rep Speier: Dems Willing to Trade DACA for Trump Wall — We Can Tear It Down in a ‘Couple of Years’ (VIDEO)
Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Democrats would trade funding for President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border for passing a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) bill because the “useless wall” can be torn down. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Rep Speier: Dems Willing to Trade DACA for Trump Wall --- We Can Tear It Down in a 'Couple of Years' | Breitbart
Thursday on CNN's "Wolf," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Democrats would trade funding for President Donald Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border for passing a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) bill because the "useless wall" can be torn down. Partial transcript as follows: BLITZER: Let me get to another - Speier | Breitbart TV
Breitbart