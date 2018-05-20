Politics TV
Rand Paul Crushes Gun Debate: We Can’t Possibly ‘Ban Every Gun’ (VIDEO)
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul added a good argument to the gun debate Friday, saying it’s not possible to “ban all guns.”
Paul discussed the differences and similarities between an AR-15 and a shotgun.
“One, it scatters,” Paul said of a shotgun, “and so a lot of people can be shot with one blast of a shotgun. The pellets penetrate everywhere. You can be shot with 15 bullets from one blast if they’re close enough. One person could be penetrated 15 times.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller