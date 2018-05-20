Rand Paul Crushes Gun Debate: We Can’t Possibly ‘Ban Every Gun’ (VIDEO)

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul added a good argument to the gun debate Friday, saying it’s not possible to “ban all guns.”

Paul discussed the differences and similarities between an AR-15 and a shotgun.

“One, it scatters,” Paul said of a shotgun, “and so a lot of people can be shot with one blast of a shotgun. The pellets penetrate everywhere. You can be shot with 15 bullets from one blast if they’re close enough. One person could be penetrated 15 times.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1