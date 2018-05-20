True Pundit

Politics TV

Rand Paul Crushes Gun Debate: We Can’t Possibly ‘Ban Every Gun’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul added a good argument to the gun debate Friday, saying it’s not possible to “ban all guns.”

Paul discussed the differences and similarities between an AR-15 and a shotgun.

“One, it scatters,” Paul said of a shotgun, “and so a lot of people can be shot with one blast of a shotgun. The pellets penetrate everywhere. You can be shot with 15 bullets from one blast if they’re close enough. One person could be penetrated 15 times.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rand Paul: We Can’t Possibly ‘Ban Every Gun’
Rand Paul: We Can’t Possibly ‘Ban Every Gun’

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul added a good argument to the gun debate Friday, saying it's not possible to "ban all guns." WATCH: Paul discussed the differences and similarities between an AR-15 and a shotgu

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: