Trump demands DOJ investigation into FBI surveillance of his campaign

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Continuing his Sunday tweetstorm, President Trump announced his plan to “officially” demand tomorrow that the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI and DOJ under the Obama administration “infiltrated or surveilled” the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

