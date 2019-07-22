Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she’s not going anywhere ‘until I impeach this president’

During a speech at the NAACP’s annual convention on Monday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) promised the crowd “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

Tlaib has made Trump’s impeachment a theme of her political career. On her very first day in office, Tlaib told supporters that she had promised her son that she was “gonna impeach the motherf***er,” referring to Trump.

“We need bold action, folks. I know what’s happening out there, you know, there’s all of this, young women, and it’s beyond just the four of us,” Tlaib said at the NAACP convention, referring to her congressional allies Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

“The squad is all of you,” she added, using the term that her supporters call the group of female lawmakers. “I can tell you, you are all the squad, trust me. If you support equity, you support justice, you are one of us.” – READ MORE

