South Bend Police Officers Warn of ‘Mass Exodus’ Due to Buttigieg’s Handling of Officer-Involved Shooting

The South Bend police department warned that it might see a “mass exodus” of officers due to the morale drop from the poor handling of a police-involved shooting by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) and his administration.

In a report published by Fox News on Monday, several officers spoke out anonymously about the tanking morale of the police force in South Bend due to the poor handling of the shooting between former officer Sgt. Ryan O’Neill and Eric Logan, who is African-American.

The officers wished to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation from the Buttigieg administration. They told Fox News that some officers are weighing retirement, if they are able to take it, or considering quitting the force altogether.

“Morale around here has been terrible. We do nothing,” a 20-year veteran officer of South Bend Police Department told Fox News. “We call ourselves firemen, we sit around in parking lots until we’re called and then we go to the call, because if you say or do something wrong, then you get hung.”

One officer warned that the South Bend police force would see a “mass exodus” of officers and called Buttigieg’s administration “a joke.”

"That's the big discussion … is who's staying and who's going. I think you're going to see a mass exodus; our administration is a joke," the officer said.


