Al Franken ‘Absolutely Regrets’ Resigning Over #MeToo Allegations

Former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) is making his comeback after resigning from his seat in 2017 over a spate of #MeToo allegations that began when talk-show host Leeann Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during a USO show rehearsal, backed up by a photograph she shared of him mockingly groping her while sleeping.

On Monday, the New Yorker published a lengthy profile of the allegations against Franken, concluding that he may not be the #MeToo villain that he was depicted as at the time. Now, he “absolutely regrets” resigning from his seat under pressure from fellow Democrats.

“The idea that anybody who accuses someone of something is always right ― that’s not the case,” Franken told the outlet. “That isn’t reality.”

Franken wishes he instead went before the Senate Ethics Committee rather than resigning, which came after several of his colleagues pressured him. Two years later, several Democratic lawmakers expressed regret for their role in ousting Franken. – READ MORE

