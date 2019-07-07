Beto O’Rourke: White Nationalists Have ‘Appropriated’ the Betsy Ross Flag

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said Wednesday that he respects Nike’s decision to pull its Betsy Ross flag sneakers and added that white nationalist groups have “appropriated” the early flag for their own dark purposes.

Beto had noted that "the version of the flag that was used on Nike shoes in question has by some extremist/white nationalist groups been appropriated" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 3, 2019

“I think its really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans, respect the decision Nike made and grateful for the conversation,” O’Rourke told reporters, according to Jewish Insider senior political reporter Ben Jacobs. – READ MORE