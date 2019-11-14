Rep. McCarthy: Democrats ‘so afraid’ of facing Trump in 2020, ‘they’re trying to frame him’

As House Democrats ramp up their impeachment push with public hearings starting on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that it’s merely their effort to avoid facing President Trump in the 2020 election.

“We’ve never had an impeachment in the first term. They are so afraid of facing the president in the election, they’re trying to frame him,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends.”

“They’ve already accused him of being guilty and they keep changing the term because they’re trying to find a crime.”

With the bang of a gavel, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will open the impeachment hearings Wednesday into Trump’s alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate the 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s dealings in the country.

The former vice president has boasted about pressuring Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, as his son Hunter Biden held a lucrative role board of a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having little relevant expertise.

Schiff, in a memo and open letter to colleagues on the eve of Wednesday’s proceedings, outlined some of the rules — including that members not assigned to the Intelligence Committee were not permitted to make statements or question witnesses, but were allowed to sit in the audience. – READ MORE