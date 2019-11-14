Jim Jordan Shreds Democrats’ Impeachment Witness: ‘What You Heard Did Not Happen’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped Democrats’ impeachment witness Ambassador William Taylor on Wednesday as he deconstructed the narrative the Democratic Party has promoted surrounding President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jordan continued to hammer Taylor, saying, “President Zelensky had to commit to an investigation of the Bidens before the aid got released and the aid got released and he didn’t commit to an investigation.”

“I was not wrong about what I told you because that is what I heard,” Taylor quickly responded. “That’s all I’ve said, I’ve told you what I heard.”

“And that’s the point,” Jordan fired back. “What you heard did not happen. It didn’t happen. You had three meetings with the guy, he could have told you, he didn’t announce that he was going to do an investigation before the aid happened.”

"It's not just could it have been wrong, the fact is, it was wrong, because it didn't happen." Jordan continued. "The whole point was, you had a clear understanding that aid will not get released unless there is a commitment, not maybe, not I think the aid might happen, not it's my hunch it's going to get released, you used clear language, clear understanding and commitment and those two things didn't happen, so you had to be wrong."