Denver Fines Business For Refusing To Pick Up Homeless People’s Poop

The City of Denver is targeting a business owner with fines for refusing to clean up feces from homeless people who defecate in front of his business on a near daily basis, and now the business owner is taking the city to court.

When Jawaid Bazyar, CEO of an internet service provider in Colorado, describes downtown Denver it sounds like San Francisco. The city, he says, is turning into a “bathroom stall” filled with crime, feces, and used syringes from drug addicts.

“The wall is a bathroom stall. They lean up against it and let it rip,” Bazyar told FOX31 KDVR. “In downtown Denver, that’s nonstop now, just piles of poop.”

“There’s food, trash, drug deals,” Bazyar told CBS Denver. “In the alley, we get the defecation, drug needles.”

Tamara Chapman, a financial controller with the company, told KDVR that she has been chased and attacked by violent criminals in the area.

“I’ve been chased with a 2-by-4, a knife, a pipe,” Chapman said. “A man bashed in my windshield with a rock.” – READ MORE