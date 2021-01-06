Rep. Jim Jordan on Efforts To Block Electoral Vote Count: ‘The Constitution Will Be Defended’

The push by Republican members of Congress to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote count is being described as an anti-democratic effort that risks causing damage to the country — even though it has little chance of succeeding.

However, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claims the decision to object to the certification is an opportunity to defend the Constitution.

Jordan, who is planning on objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote, took to the House floor on Tuesday to argue that local election officials violated the Constitution by taking steps to make it easier and safer for residents to vote amid the pandemic.

He specifically cited examples from Pennsylvania, where the state’s Supreme Court extended the date for mail-in ballots to be received.

Pennsylvania’s secretary of state released guidance ahead of the election that declared ballots should not be discarded due to signature matching issues. The Pennslyvania Supreme Court also ruled that ballots can not be discarded due to signature issues. – READ MORE

