Joe Biden’s Inaugural Parade Canceled

The inaugural celebration for President-elect Joe Biden’s will be smaller than organizers originally intended after the parade that traditionally takes place following the ceremony was canceled.

The cancellation was originally announced in a U.S. Army email obtained by the reporter Jon Nicosia, in which participants were told the parade would not be happening.

Scoop: The @JoeBiden inaugural parade has been cancelled. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 3, 2021

“The Inaugural Parade has been canceled,” it read.

The email continued, “The Active, National Guard, Reserve, and Academy marching requirements have been deleted and are no longer needed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --