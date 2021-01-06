Portuguese Nurse Dies Suddenly After Receiving COVID Vaccine

The latest suspicious death to occur days (or, in some cases, even hours) after a patient received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has surfaced in Portugal, where a pediatric surgery assistant in Porto (who was reportedly in “perfect health” when she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine) has died suddenly.

Health authorities are investigating the death. Meanwhile, scientists from around the world continue to criticize the European Union for its comparatively sluggish vaccine rollout, which only began on an emergency basis little more than one week ago.

The patient was identified on Monday as Sonia Azevedo, 41, a mother of two who worked as a surgical assistant at the Instituto Portugues de Oncologia, a cancer hospital in Porto. She was among the 538 healthcare workers at IPO who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Wednesday. Azevedo had dinner with her family on New Year’s Eve, but was found dead in her bed the following morning.

“Ms Acevedo had not suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated” I don’t know. I think I would call death an adverse side-effect 🤷🏾‍♂️ Portuguese health worker, 41, dies two days after getting Pfizer jab https://t.co/EamYpXVQpu #vaccine #vaccinations #COVID19 #Covid — 🇺🇸 Moral Scold 🇺🇸 #BLEXIT #日本語 #レトロゲーム #gamer (@MoralScold) January 4, 2021

Now her family members are demanding answers about the circumstances of her death, RT reports. – READ MORE

