Rep. Jim Jordan attacked by Ohio newspaper in shocking personal, partisan column

Rep. Jim Jordan has apparently struck a nerve in his home state.

In an op-ed published this week, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland unloaded with full force against the Ohio Republican, who has made an immediate impact on the Trump impeachment hearings since recently joining the House Intelligence Committee.

The scathing essay, written by Brent Larkin, a retired editorial director for the paper, refers to Jordan as a “seven-term sycophant” who is defending President Trump as part of a greater scheme to seek the presidency himself in 2024.

Larkin asserts Jordan owes his House seat to bipartisan gerrymandering and has since become “the second most contemptible human being in the entire U.S. government,” next only to Trump.

“When Jordan slithers out from under his rock each morning, dons a shirt and tie — sans the jacket, lest he be mistaken for Joe McCarthy — his life’s work is to besmirch everything America stands for in service of Donald Trump,” Larkin writes. “And now it’s fitting that Republicans have given this seven-term sycophant a starring role in the televised House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.”

But despite the media bashing, fellow Republicans and conservatives appear to appreciate Jordan's efforts.