THREAT? Biden claims Lindsey Graham ‘is about to go down’ after investigation announcement (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden thinks President Trump is using Senator Lindsey Graham like a puppet, “holding power” over him and other Republicans to dig into Biden and his son’s shady business deals in Ukraine.

And he seems to be issuing a backhanded threat to his old pal in the Senate.

In an interview with Don Lemon, the CNN host pointed out that Graham has said positive things about Biden as a person in the past, but he’s now requesting documents from the State Department about the millions Hunter Biden collected from a Ukrainian gas company during his father’s eight years in the White House.

“What do you say to Lindsay Graham and folks like him?” Lemon asked Biden.

After a long and awkward pause, Biden alleged “they have him under their thumb right now,” referring to Graham. – READ MORE

