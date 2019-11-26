Pete Buttigieg Announces Plan to Raise Taxes on Social Security for Some Seniors

Mayor Pete Buttigieg wants to raise taxes on the more wealthy Social Security earnings, as part of a plan to save it from bankruptcy, according to a plan released Monday.

Buttigieg announced individuals earning above $250,000 (Families earning over $500,000) would face higher Social Security taxes if he is elected president.

The mayor’s plan also suggested more wealthy seniors would also get “modest Social Security benefits” as a result of their additional taxes.

Those earning less than $250,000 would not be taxed extra.

Buttigeg made the announcement as his campaign released a lengthy policy plan on how to preserve Social Security in the future. – READ MORE