Rep. Ilhan Omar to Trump: ‘You Have Trafficked in Hate Your Whole Life—Against Jews, Muslims…’

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Ilhan Omar sent out a Tweet on Wednesday morning expressing to President Donald Trump her belief that he has “trafficked in hate” his entire life.

“You have trafficked in hate you whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more,” Omar said. “I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?”

Omar was responding to a Tweet by Time that said: “President Trump says Rep. Omar’s apology for Israel tweets was ‘lame.’”

On Tuesday, Trump made a statement to reporters condemning the anti-Semitic comments Omar had made.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress,” Trump said. “And Congressman Omar, is terrible what she said.”

