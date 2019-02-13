Hillary Clinton Defends Late-Term Abortion: OK to Kill Those Babies Because It’s Just 12,000 a Year

Twice-failed presidential candidate and former first lady Hillary Clinton tweeted out a defense of a topic near to her heart Monday: late-term abortion.

In her tweet, Clinton highlighted the fact that “only about 1% of abortions happen later in pregnancy—almost always because a woman’s health or life is at risk, or the pregnancy is no longer viable.”

Clinton is correct that abortions after 21 weeks make up only 1.3 percent of abortions annually, according to the most recently available 2014 data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, however, that still comes to just over 12,000 abortions a year.

Additionally, it is not clear where Clinton is getting her claim that the reason is “almost always” the woman’s “health or life” as the Guttmacher Institute cited a study from 2013 that found “most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.”

She also implied President Trump misrepresented the issue in his State of the Union address, adding that “lying about this is dangerous, and a slap in the face to families who face heartbreaking situations.”

Only about 1% of abortions happen later in pregnancy—almost always because a woman's health or life is at risk, or the pregnancy is no longer viable. Lying about this is dangerous, and a slap in the face to families who face heartbreaking situations. https://t.co/732pfPXaxr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2019

