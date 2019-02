One of the biggest fitness stars in the world had quite a shock when she was bitten by a pig while trying to take pictures with them in the Bahamas.

Venezuela-born Michelle Lewin, a bodybuilder and fitness instructor who has 13.4 million Instagram followers, is known for her own range of fitness products and calendars, as well as fitness plans and apps.

The 32-year-old was ranked the third highest-paid fitness Instagram star in the world in 2017, earning £3.5 million ($4.5 million) a year.

