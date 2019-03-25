Rep. Doug Collins on Mueller report summary: ‘Where’s the apology, Mr. Schiff?’

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee challenged House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to apologize for repeatedly claiming that there was evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials after Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation had found no such thing.

“My question is to Adam Schiff, who said just recently, we know that there’s collusion and indictments are probably coming and collusion is there,” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Fox News’ Bret Baier on “The Mueller Report Special.” “Where’s the apology, Mr. Schiff? Where’s the apology saying there is no collusion? That’s what I’d like to know.”

Hours before Barr’s letter summing up the “principal conclusions” of Mueller’s investigation was made public, Schiff told ABC News’ “This Week” that he believed there was “significant evidence of collusion” between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

“There’s a difference between compelling evidence of collusion and whether the special counsel concludes that he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal charge of conspiracy,” said Schiff, who added that while he trusted Mueller’s “prosecutorial judgment… that doesn’t mean, of course, that there isn’t compelling and incriminating evidence that should be shared with the American people.”

READ THE MUELLER REPORT FINDINGS

“Think about what been saying,” Collins told Baier on Sunday night. “Sen. Blumenthal [of Connecticut], Reps. Swalwell, Waters, others who have been jumping on, saying ‘We have plenty of evidence of collusion, we know that collusion exists.’ And, all of these statements now came crashing down in a very thorough investigation by Robert Mueller.” – READ MORE

