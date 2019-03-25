Rep. Al Green after Mueller findings released: ‘Impeachment is not dead’

Rep. Al Green, the Texas Democrat who has pushed to impeach President Trump every year that the commander-in-chief has been in office, said Sunday that “impeachment is not dead,” despite findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe showing the Trumpcampaign did not collude with Russia.

The congressman tweeted that Mueller’s report, which was submitted on Friday and the key findings of which were released Sunday, “did NOT investigate bigotry emanating from the Presidency harming our country.”

He continued: “The findings do NOT negate the President’s bigotry. As long as bigotry influences the President’s policies, I will continue to seek his impeachment. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead.”

Green’s sentiment echoed what he told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” earlier this month — that “bigotry is impeachable.”

The Democrat said during his interview that he planned to force an impeachment vote against Trump, despite a lack of support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.