Ilhan Omar Trashes Pro-Israel Protesters: ‘Could Care Less About What They Have To Say’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) continued to show her disdain for Israel and the Jewish people on Saturday after she mocked a group of hundreds of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up to protest her at a fundraiser event she was attending.

The large group of protesters rallied outside an event in Los Angeles, California, where Omar of Minnesota spoke “at the fundraising event for the Council of American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles,” Haaretz reported.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) mocks the "very fascinating" pro-Israel demonstrators who were protesting her yesterday: "But I don't think any of them realize that people like myself and many of the people in this room could care less about what they have to say" pic.twitter.com/k9ZkluGJmW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2019

“I don’t think any of them realize that people like myself and many of the people in this room could care less about what they have to say,” Omar said. – READ MORE