Remember the Dead Palestinian Baby? Turns Out She Didn’t Die from Israeli Fire
The liberal media wailed and moaned about the dozens of dead — many of whom were Hamas terrorists — and thousands wounded from Israeli counter-protest gunfire and tear gas.
As evidence of the cruelty of Israeli security forces toward innocent Palestinians in Gaza, the media focused on a dead Palestinian baby. The infant’s tragic death, however, turned into a propaganda win for the terrorist organization.
A prime example of what could easily have been written by the Hamas propaganda department itself was an article in the Los Angeles Times which lamented the death of the 10-month-old baby girl — Layla Ghandour.
But a former journalist for the L.A. and New York Times astutely noted that, buried midway through the blatant piece, it was revealed by a doctor in Gaza that the baby had died from a pre-existing heart condition.
The 16th paragraph of that report read: “A doctor at the hospital where Layla was treated said she had a preexisting heart condition that caused her death. He asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss the child’s medical history.” – READ MORE
This story was was pushed as part of a propaganda effort by Hamas supporters in the liberal media. Now, the truth has emerged.