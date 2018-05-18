Company Harvests Used 30mm A-10 Shells, Creates Coolest Glasses We’ve Ever Seen

When I first heard about the 30 mm shot glasses from Patriot Depot, I didn’t know what to expect, but I was excited all the same. I was only told is that they were once fired from an actual A-10 Warthog.

The cannon itself, a GAU-8 Avenger, is a monster. It weighs 16,000 pounds, has seven barrels and fires 3,900 rounds per minute. The sheer size of the gun had to be worked around in the engineering room. Outside of the aircraft, the true size of the GAU-8 becomes apparent when a Volkswagen Beetle is parked next to it.

It’s not often a piece of this aircraft makes it to the civilian side of things. With the arrival of the 30 mm shot glasses, this is a piece of American superiority you can proudly display.

The only thing better than these shot glasses is knowing the fear that they once struck in the hearts of America’s enemies… and that is something I am happy to drink to.

