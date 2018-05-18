Hannity Leaving Fox News? Sinclair Media Zeroing In On Top-Rated Fox Host

Up-and-coming media giant Sinclair Broadcasting may be working to “poach” Hannity from his well-known position.

Executives at Sinclair, which operates around 200 over-the-air television stations in America, are keen to launch a new network that would compete with Fox for conservative-leaning political news.

While it’s unclear if Hannity has been approached directly, key members of his team are being tempted into jumping ship.

“(Sinclair chairman David Smith) has met in the last few months with the executive producer of Hannity’s top-rated show on Fox, Porter Berry, according to two people familiar with the meeting,” reported Politico.

“Berry is not the only person connected to Hannity who Smith has gone after. The Sinclair boss has also been wooing Sean Compton, a Tribune Media programming executive who is close friends with the Fox host,” the outlet reported.

Other well-known Fox employees including Greta Van Susteren and Jeanine Pirro have also reportedly had meetings with Sinclair executives, according to Politico. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1