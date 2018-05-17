Remember: Al Franken Said McCain’s Not a War Hero, and Media Barely Made a Peep

As The Daily Caller pointed out this week, in a 2000 interview with the liberal website Salon, comedian Al Franken disparaged McCain’s service as a prisoner during the Vietnam War, saying the man who’d endured more than five years of torture had “sat out” the fighting in a North Vietnamese POW camp. At the time, Franken hadn’t yet started his own political career, but was a well-known author and national voice for liberals and Democrats.

“I doubt I could cross the line and vote Republican. I have tremendous respect for McCain but I don’t buy the war hero thing,” Franken said in the interview. “Anybody can be captured. I thought the idea was to capture them. As far as I’m concerned he sat out the war.”

Franken’s remarks are now almost two decades old, but they have a new currency thanks to the media “outrage” over a remark by White House aide Kelly Sadler, who told colleagues last week not to to worry about McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency because the senator is “dying anyway.” – READ MORE

