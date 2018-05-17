Cops find a $300,000 McLaren destroyed in the desert, and the driver was nowhere to be found

Finding an abandoned, broken-down car on the side of US road isn’t exactly out of the ordinary, but when that car is a $300,000 exotic supercar that has been completed destroyed in a high-speed crash, that’s quite a bit more rare. That’s exactly what Nevada police had to deal with when they came upon a totaled McLaren 720S lying dead on the side of a desert road. The driver of the vehicle, which had clearly been in a rollover crash and had sustained incredible damage, was nowhere to be found.

After canvasing local hospitals, law enforcement discovered that the driver and passenger (who were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash) had made it out alive with only minor injuries.

The details of how the car came to be crashed and abandoned in the desert are scant, but the driver and their passenger were reportedly participating in a Corsa Rally supercar event. These events take groups of supercar owners on long trips across many states, and while its organizers always insist that the events aren’t designed to be races, it’s not exactly uncommon for drivers to push the limits of their high-end rides. – READ MORE

