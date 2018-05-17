Rob Schneider Tells Wage Gap Joke That’s Sure to Tick Off Hollywood Feminists

Rob Schneider, a veteran Hollywood comedian who made his bones on “Saturday Night Live” almost 30 years ago, has made a habit of late of knocking liberals out of their comfort zones.

In a tweet Monday, Schneider used some self-deprecating humor to poke fun at the liberal obsession with equal pay for equal work — except Schneider put his own unorthodox twist on it.

I, Rob Schneider, will no longer take projects that do not pay women equally. Even if that means lowering the woman's salary substantially. pic.twitter.com/DGlLWPatz4 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 15, 2018

Schneider was talking tongue in cheek, of course. But the point he was making about the equal pay “issue” was dead on. Basically, the so-called “wage gap” for women is a myth fed by a mainstream media that has no problem propagating the idea the women are only paid 77 cents per hour of work for each dollar a man is paid. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1