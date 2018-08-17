Remains found at ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound ID’d as missing 3-year-old boy

A child’s remains located earlier this month at an “extremist Muslim” New Mexico compound were positively identified as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the missing 3-year-old son of one of the arrested suspects, health officials said Thursday.

The confirmation was made by the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI), a spokesperson for The University of New Mexico’s Health Science’s Center said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to Wahhaj’s family. We certainly understand the heartbreak this news will cause and want to stress our commitment to investigating this death to serve the living,” the office wrote in a statement.

The cause or manner of death remained unclear, according to the office, which added that “investigators had to use several means” in order to identify the boy’s remains due to their condition. – READ MORE