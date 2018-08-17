    True Pundit

    Obama’s Ben Rhodes Slams Trump Revoking Brennan’s Clearance. Navy Seal Who Killed Bin Laden Takes Down Rhodes With A Flourish.

    On Wednesday, Ben Rhodes, who served as Barack Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and famously lied about the Iran nuclear deal, ripped President Trump for revoking the security clearance for Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan:

    Rhodes’ high-flying rhetoric was shot down by someone who knows how to shoot: Robert O’Neill, the Navy Seal who is claimed to have fired the shots that actually killed bin Laden during the raid on his Abbottabad compound on May 2, 2011:

