Obama’s Ben Rhodes Slams Trump Revoking Brennan’s Clearance. Navy Seal Who Killed Bin Laden Takes Down Rhodes With A Flourish.

On Wednesday, Ben Rhodes, who served as Barack Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and famously lied about the Iran nuclear deal, ripped President Trump for revoking the security clearance for Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan:

John Brennan was the point person for the Obama White House on the operation that killed Osama bin Laden. He knows a lot more about defending our nation than someone who uses security clearances to punish his political adversaries. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 15, 2018

Rhodes’ high-flying rhetoric was shot down by someone who knows how to shoot: Robert O’Neill, the Navy Seal who is claimed to have fired the shots that actually killed bin Laden during the raid on his Abbottabad compound on May 2, 2011:

Actually, @brhodes , 23 conservatives went after UBL. No offense, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/yujmBYuTFd — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 15, 2018

– READ MORE