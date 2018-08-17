    True Pundit

    Levin on Brennan: ‘He Voted for a Stalinist, How Did He Ever Get a Security Clearance?’

    Former Justice Department official and “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin blasted critics of President Trump’s move to revoke ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

    “We have never had a former Communist who we now know spread Russian lies to disinform and propagandize the American people [and affect] a presidential election,” Sean Hannity said.

    Levin echoed the sentiment, noting that Brennan, 62, supported Communist presidential candidate Gus Hall in the 1970s. Levin said Hall was a “Stalinist who was funded by the Soviets.”

    Brennan’s support for someone like Hall “was very attractive to [former President] Obama,” Levin said.

    “How did he ever get a security clearance?” he asked, appearing to call the Communist connection a non-starter.READ MORE

     

