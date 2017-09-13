Hillary In New Book: Trump Inviting Clinton Accusers To Debate Was A ‘Stunt’

In her new book “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton accuses the Trump campaign of pulling a “stunt” by inviting women from her husband’s past to a presidential debate to distract from the Access Hollywood tape.

Clinton acknowledged the three women who accused her husband of sexual acts against them in the past, as well as another woman who was a child when Clinton represented a rapist charged with assaulting her. – READ MORE